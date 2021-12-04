New hotel opened in Coimbatore

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has opened a 55-room hotel - Zone Connect Coimbatore - at Kalapatti here.

Vikas Ahluwalia, General Manager and National Head of Zone by the Park Hotels, said this was the third hotel under the Zone Connect brand that had become operational and four more were in the pipeline in Darjeeling, Tirupathi, Port Blair and in Telangana.

The group planned to have 25 hotels under this brand by 2025 and 25 hotels under the Zone by the Park brand by 2025.

The hotel - with a restaurant, bar and a banquet hall - was expected to cater to visitors who came to Coimbatore for meetings, conferences, hospitals, and to go to nearby districts.

“We will apply for four star classification,” he said. All Zone Connect properties would meet the four star classification requirements. The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels launched the Zone Connect brand last year and Coimbatore was the first property signed under the brand.

C. Shanmuga Sundaram, director of CR Hospitality Private Limited, said in a press release that the company was happy to welcome guests at its new property and looks forward to developing its hospitality portfolio.