New health centres at 63 places in Coimbatore city: Mayor

Coimbatore Corporation will construct urban primary health centres at 63 places in the city, Mayor A. Kalpana said here on Sunday after inaugurating the second Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom medical camp at Kalapatti.

The State Government has sanctioned ₹ 15.75 crore for the construction.

At the Kalapatti camp, the Corporation doctors will screen visitors for various health issues. This is the second of the four Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom camp that the Corporation has planned to conduct.

In the first camp held at Chinna Vedampatty, 1,040 persons had benefitted. Of the 1,359 persons screened at the first camp, seven were referred to a government hospital for further treatment.

A person underwent a knee procedure, a Corporation release quoting the Mayor said and appealed to the people to make use of the camp.

Earlier, the Mayor handed over nutrition kits to 40 women and conducted a surprise inspection at the nearby Kalapatti Government Hr. Sec. School, the release added.