‘New G.O. needed to issue ST certificates to Malayali community people in Kadambur hill’

June 10, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - ERODE

With members of Malayali community living in the hill areas of Sathyamangalam and Anthiyur taluks demanding community certificates as Schedule Tribes, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Gobichettipalayam has informed the district administration that only if amendments are made and a new government order is issued, the certificates can be given.

Community members in Kadambur hills in Sathyamangalam taluk and Bargur hills in Anthiyur taluk were categorised under Other Caste (OC) list and were demanding that ST certificates be issued to them. People in a few hamlets had recently distributed pamphlets that their children would not attend schools next week until ST certificates are given to them. A report, “People in Kadambur hills hopeful of getting ST community certificates,” was published in The Hindu dated June 9, 2023.

G. Divya Priyadarshini, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gobichettipalayam, in her report to Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, said that as per Government Order No. 1773 of the Social Welfare Department dated June 23, 1984, Scheduled Tribes community certificates were issued under serial no. 25 of The Schedule (Scheduled Tribes), Malayali in Dharmapuri, North Arcot, Pudukottai, Salem, South Arcot and Tiruchi districts.

But, Malayali community people in Erode district were categorised under OC and hence, ST certificates cannot be issued to them.

The report said that except for a few habits, all other rituals, habits and culture of Hindu – Malayali people in Guthiyalathur and Gundri villages in Guthiyalathur panchayat and Bargur ‘A’ and Bargur ‘B’ villages in Bargur panchayat, who were demanding ST certificates, were same as Hindus. Their culture and habits can be analysed by anthropologists to confirm whether they are Malayali and their culture and habits are like that of people in Dharmapuri, North Arcot, Pudukottai, Salem, South Arcot and Tiruchi districts. Hence, after the study, a decision can be taken by the government, the report said and added that a recommendation for a study has already been submitted to the government.

The report pointed out that since there is no clarity from the government so far, only by amending the Government Order 1773 and including Erode district along with other six districts will enable them to get community certificates as ST.

On June 8, S. Udayakumar, Director, Tribal Research Centre, Nilgiris, met people in Kadambur and Bargur hills and assured to take up the issue with the State government.

