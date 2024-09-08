New foot overbridge coming up near PSG College in Coimbatore

A foot overbridge that will benefit the public and students will be opened near PSG College of Technology shortly.A foot overbridge near PSG College of Technology, designed to serve both the public and students, will be opened shortly.

An official from the State Highways Department stated that the bridge will provide access to the public from Avinashi Road and to students from the PSG institutions on either side of the road. The bridge, which is seven feet wide and 25 metres long, is located beneath the flyover that is under construction on Avinashi Road. Due to the height of the piers near the college, the foot overbridge will not interfere with vehicular traffic on the road.

The college previously had a foot overbridge, which was removed to make way for the flyover construction. The institute was granted permission to install a new one, with the condition that it would also be accessible to the public. Installation work began on Saturday, and the project is expected to be completed within a month, according to the official.

In addition to this, two more foot overbridges, equipped with lifts, escalators, and steps, will be constructed on Avinashi Road. These will be funded by the Department, and further bridges will be planned based on usage, the official added.