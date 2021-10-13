New equipment, free heart screening programme launched

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian launched various lifesaving medical equipment at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital and a free heart screening programme for school children at K.G. Hospital on Wednesday.

Patient monitors, syringe pumps, ventilators and non-invasive ventilation (NIV) were added to the COVID-19 ICU unit at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital. The equipment were sponsored by Robert Bosch Engineering Solutions as part of Bosch Cares programme and were procured by Aram Foundation Charitable Trust.

Mr. Subramanian said that the hospital treated the most number of patients under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and bagged the award continuously for their dedicated efforts since 2009.

He said that the second wave of COVID-19 left hospitals grappling with shortage of medical oxygen. To tide over the crisis, the hospital installed an in-house oxygen generator plant with a capacity of 43 litre per minute.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran; D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust; LathaSundaram, Founder and Managing Trustee of Aram Foundation Charitable Trust; V.S. Saiju, General Manager, Car Multimedia, Bosch; J Gokul Raj, Founder Trustee, Aram Foundation Charitable Trust; Julius Panakkal, General Manager Powertrain Bosch, and P. Sukumaran, Dean/Medical Director of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, were present.

The Minister launched KG Hospital's 'Little Hearts Project' which aims to offer free heart screening and surgeries for children and school students. Hospital chairman G. Bakthavathsalam presented 'Dynamic Personality of the Decade Award' to Mr. Subramaniam.

The hospital had started 'Little Heart Foundation', which was launched by former President of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, under which free heart surgeries were done for more than 500 poor children. The hospital had also joined hands with the Government of Tamil Nadu for 'Ilam Sirar Irudaya Paadukappu Thittam' and 'Idhayam Kaappom Scheme'.