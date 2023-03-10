HamberMenu
New DRM assumes office

March 10, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Pankaj Kumar Sinha took charge as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Salem Division on Friday. He succeeds A. Gautam Srinivas.

Belonging to the 1992 batch of IRSS, Mr. Sinha joined the Railways as an assistant materials manager (diesel) in Andal (West Bengal) in Eastern Railway in 1995.

Later, as Deputy Chief Materials Manager for Kanchrapara at Eastern Railway and as Deputy Director for I and S at the Railway Board, he served for five years as the Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer of East Central Railway and as Additional Divisional Railway Manager of the Sonpur Division of East Central Railway for three years.

Prior to being posted as DRM Salem, Mr. Sinha served as the principal chief materials manager at the Rail Wheel Plant (Bela) in Bihar for two years.

