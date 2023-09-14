HamberMenu
New DRM assumes office at Palakkad Division

September 14, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Arun Kumar Chaturvedi took charge as the Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division in Southern Railway on Thursday.

Prior to joining as DRM, he was on deputation as Joint Secretary and Chief Vigilance Officer in Central Public Works Department, Delhi, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Arun Kumar Chaturvedi is an officer of IRSE (Indian Railway Service of Engineers) cadre of 1993 batch. He has the experience of working in South Eastern Railway, North Western Railway and RITES.

