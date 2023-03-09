HamberMenu
New DRM assumes charge

March 09, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: Yashpal Singh Tomar assumed office as Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division from Trilok Kothari.

Mr. Yashpal was earlier on deputation as Group General Manager in RailTel Corporation of India Ltd(RCIL), Secunderabad.

An officer of IRSSE Cadre (Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers) of 1991 batch, the new DRM has diverse experience of working in projects and construction in various capacities in Central Railway and South Central Railway, RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation) and IRISET (Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications).

