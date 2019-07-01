New District Collector hears grievances of public

S.A. Raman took charge as Salem District Collector on Monday and heard the grievances of public.

Mr. Raman also distributed various welfare assistance worth ₹ 1.80 lakh to differently-abled persons.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Pradip Kumar assumed office as DIG, Salem Range. Mr. Pradip was formerly DIG, Madurai Range.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pradip said that steps would be taken to reduce crime rates and ensure smooth movement of traffic. He added that emphasis would be given to reduce road accident fatalities and steps would be taken for compliance of helmet and seat belt rule.

Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar also assumed office here. Mr. Kumar was formerly DIG, Salem Range, and he was promoted to the current post in a recent reshuffle. Mr. Senthil Kumar said that steps would be taken to reduce fatal accidents and initiatives taken by former Commissioner would be continued.

Also, S. Senthil, who was formerly with Prohibition Enforcement Wing, took charge as Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) here on Monday.