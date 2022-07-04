New Dean takes charge at Krishnagiri Govt medical college hospital

KRISHNAGIRI Dr. P. Sangeetha took charge as the Dean cum Special Officer of Government Medical College and Hospital here. She assumed charge after the outgoing Dean K. Asokan, who was slated to retire on June 30 was suspended a day prior to his retirement.

Dr. Sangeetha took charge as Dean cum Special officer on the forenoon on June 30. “All confidential letters and demi-official letters intended to the Dean cum Special Officer may be addressed to Dr. Sangettha, Govenrment Medical College Hospital, Pollupalli, Krishnagiri -635 115”, a hospital release said.