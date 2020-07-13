Coimbatore

New DCPs assume office in Coimbatore

G. Stalin and K. Gunasekaran assumed office as Deputy Commissioners of Law and Order and Headquarters posts of Coimbatore city police respectively on Monday.

Mr. Stalin said that more focus would be given on utilising police force for effective management of COVID-19 on a par with law and order management.

Prior to his current post, he was Superintendent of Police of Civil supplies CID, Madurai. He has replaces L. Balaji Saravanan, who has been posted as SP of Pudukottai district.

Mr. Gunasekaran, earlier was SP of Prohibition and Enforcement wing, Tiruppur, before the current posting. He replaces S. Selvakumar who has been posted as DCP, Headquarters, Tiruppur city.

