ADVERTISEMENT

New DCP for Tiruppur North takes charge

January 21, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Abishek Gupta took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur North Range, on Saturday.

A 2019 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, Mr. Gupta had earlier served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Thoothukudi and Villupuram districts.

After assuming office, Mr. Gupta said he would focus on reducing crime against women and children and improving traffic management in the city, a release said.

Animal welfare liaison officers appointed in Coimbatore city police limits

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Coimbatore city police appointed animal welfare liaison officers to address cruelty towards animals.

According to a release, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan deputed a nodal officer and two liaison officers for each police station within the city limits. This would help the police to monitor and mitigate cases on animal cruelty.

The officers were given training on Saturday by Dogs of Coimbatore, a not-for-profit organisation, working on animal welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US