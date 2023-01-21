HamberMenu
New DCP for Tiruppur North takes charge

January 21, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Abishek Gupta took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur North Range, on Saturday.

A 2019 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, Mr. Gupta had earlier served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Thoothukudi and Villupuram districts.

After assuming office, Mr. Gupta said he would focus on reducing crime against women and children and improving traffic management in the city, a release said.

Animal welfare liaison officers appointed in Coimbatore city police limits

The Coimbatore city police appointed animal welfare liaison officers to address cruelty towards animals.

According to a release, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan deputed a nodal officer and two liaison officers for each police station within the city limits. This would help the police to monitor and mitigate cases on animal cruelty.

The officers were given training on Saturday by Dogs of Coimbatore, a not-for-profit organisation, working on animal welfare.

