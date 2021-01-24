New cyber cell station to be functional soon

The crime station allotted for Coimbatore District (Rural) Police is expected to be functional soon.
Sources in the Police Department said that the cyber crime station along with several others in different districts are likely to be inaugurated before the announcement of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.
As part of setting up the cyber crime station for Coimbatore rural, a space has been readied on the ground floor of the office of the Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police. Police personnel, who were working in the cyber cell on the first floor of the building, have been shifted to the new facility.
Inspector Sastha Somasekaran and sub-inspector Mahendran have been appointed to the cyber cell.
According to Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu, the police personnel who are interested in working in cyber crime related cases have been given training.
The officer said that the facility can register cases and conduct investigations on its own only when it is officially declared as a cyber crime station.
The facility will also require various equipment and tools to be upgraded as a cyber crime station, he said.
