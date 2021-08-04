New COVID-19 restrictions in Tiruppur from today

04 August 2021 23:55 IST

Tiruppur

In view of the slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth announced a fresh set of restrictions which will come into force from Thursday in the district.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Collector said that apart from pharmacies and outlets that sell essential goods such as milk, the rest including grocery shops and bakeries will be allowed to function only from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. across the district. Tasmac outlets will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All supermarkets and shopping malls will remain closed in the district and the eateries within the malls will be allowed only for parcel service. Standalone restaurants and eateries will be allowed with 50% customers from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and only parcel service will be available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the statement.

A total of 33 commercial areas in Tiruppur Corporation limits and 13 areas in Palladam, Dharapuram and Udumalpet municipalities where large crowds gather have been identified, where all commercial outlets except pharmacies, shops that sell essentials such as milk, groceries and vegetables along with sales of meat, fish and poultry will not be allowed during the weekends. The local body authorities and the police must ensure that no overcrowding occurs for purchase of meat and fish at poultry shops, Mr. Vineeth said. In addition, all parks in the district will be closed for visitors on Sundays alone.

Those entering Tiruppur district from Kerala through the inter-State checkpost must furnish either a COVID-19 negative certificate issued within three days prior to their entry or their double vaccination certificate. Failure to produce either of these will result in being subjected to COVID-19 testing at the check-post, according to the statement.