New COVID-19 restrictions in Erode district from August 9

ERODE

07 August 2021 23:04 IST

With slight increase in COVID-19 cases in the district, Collector H. Krishnanunni announced new restrictions which will come into force from August 9.

In a release issued on Saturday, he said that all the shops, including groceries, vegetables and bakeries will function only from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., while milk and medical shops will function as usual.

Advertising

Advertising

All the hotels, restaurants and eateries will function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. only with 50% of the seating capacity while takeaway service is allowed from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. All the tea shops are allowed to function from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and only parcel service is allowed. In marriage halls, a maximum of 50 persons are allowed while not more than 20 persons are allowed to participate in funerals.

Meat and fish shops are allowed to function only in open spaces in corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and in village panchayats.

Entry of public to parks, tourist places and museum are prohibited on Sundays. The release said that Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border is being monitored and persons entering from Karnataka should have COVID-19 negative certificate taken within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

Also, they will be allowed if they have the certificate for having administered two doses of vaccine. Or they should undergo an RT-PCR test at the check-post, the release said.

The release said that people gather in large numbers at Erode – Eswaran Kovil Street, TVS Street, Gandhiji Road, Brindha Street, Old Central Theatre Road, Manikoondu, RKV Road, Mettur Road, Stoney Bridge, VOC Park, Cauvery Road, Bhavani – Cauvery Road, Kooduthurai, Ammapettai Town and Mangalapadithurai, Gobichettipalayam – Market and Bazaar Street, Sathyamangalam – Varathampalayam Nirmala Theatre Junction, Puliyampatti, Madhampalayam Junction, Puliyampatti Bus Stand opposite, Talavadi Basweswara Bus Stand, T.N. Palayam bus stand and D.G. Pudur. Except for medical, milk, groceries and vegetable shops and hotels, all other shops will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the release said.

Mr. Krishnanunni requested the people to cooperate with the district administration and prevent the spread of COVID-19.