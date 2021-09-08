Coimbatore

New COVID-19 restrictions for weddings

As a precautionary measure against a possible third wave of COVID-19, the district administration has restricted the gatherings at marriage halls and receptions at hotels to a maximum of 50 persons.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that as per the instructions of the Health and Family Welfare Department, only 50 persons were allowed at wedding receptions. While consuming food at the function, physical distancing should be ensured and wearing mask is mandatory. Also, soap and sanitiser should be placed at the entrance. If the norms were not followed, the marriage organiser would be held responsible, it said. “If norms are violated, case will be registered under sections of the Public Health Act and fine will be levied,” he said.


