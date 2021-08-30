New COVID-19 restriction in place in Coimbatore district from September 1

Coimbatore

30 August 2021 23:31 IST

The decision was taken following the impact in Coimbatore of rising cases in Kerala

Coimbatore district administration would start imposing fresh COVID-19 restriction September 1 onwards in the city and other areas.

A release from Collector G.S. Sameeran said the administration had taken the decision to impose additional restriction following the impact in Coimbatore of the rising positive cases in neighbouring Kerala and the Chief Minister’s instruction that Collectors were at liberty to impose additional restriction based on local condition.

Starting September 1, shops other than those selling milk, vegetables and medicines should remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays on Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Oppanakara Street, Ramamoorthy Road, Saramedu Road (Royal Nagar Junction), Rice Mill Road, N.P. Itteri Road, the stretch of Trichy Road from Singanallur Junction to Ondipudur flyover, in and around Hope College Junction (Avinashi Road), Kalapatti Road near Nehru Nagar, D.B. Road, T.V. Samy Street, N.S.R. Road, Arokiyasamy Road East and West, in Saravanampatti Junction, Ganapathi Bus Terminus, Thudiyalur Junction, Peelamedu Rotti Kadai Ground, Avarampalayam Junction, Bharathi Nagar (Ganapathy), Pappanaickenpalayam Junction, Raja Street, Big Bazaar Street, V.H. Road, N.H. Road, Edayar Street, Vysial Street, Thomas Street, Sukhrawarpet Street, Marakkadai Street, R.G. Street, Gandhipuram Streets 1 to 11, and Sullivan Street.

Advertising

Advertising

The administration was forced to take the decision because of crowding, the Collector said and added that it took the decision after consulting with various traders’ associations on Monday.

Likewise, all jewellery and textile shops would remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays in Coimbatore city and other municipalities and parks and malls would be off limits for public on weekends.

The release said all shops in the district should stop customer entry by 8 p.m. to ensure that they shut shop by 10 p.m. and owners or managements should ensure that their workers had received at least one dose of vaccine.

Restaurants, and bakeries should function allowing only 50% customers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and thereafter provide only parcel service till 10 p.m.

The release also said that the administration had permitted the functioning of only wholesale markets that too with only 50% traders at any given point in time and asked the local bodies concerned to ensure strict compliance to the restriction.

While closing all weekly markets, the administration said farmers’ markets (Uzhavar Sandhai) should function with 50% farmers on turn basis.

Reiterating the earlier instruction for schools, scheduled for reopening for high and higher secondary students, and colleges, the administration said students from Kerala would not be allowed to commute on a daily basis. Workers in hostels in schools and colleges and working men/women hostels should be vaccinated and managements should adhere to all COVID-19 safety guideline, the release added.