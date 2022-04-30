New COVID-19 cases in Salem, Namakkal districts
One new COVID-19 positive case were reported in Salem and Namakkal districts on Saturday. As per bulletin, no new cases were reported in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. There are five active cases in Salem, two in Namakkal and one in Krishnagiri.
