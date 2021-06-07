New COVID-19 cases drop to 2,564 in Coimbatore district

07 June 2021 21:02 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday registered a further decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19.

The district reported 2,564 new cases of the disease while 4,815 persons recovered.

The Health Department said that the district had 29,268 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The district’s death toll increased to 1,532 after 26 more persons died of the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 1,027 new cases, taking the overall tally to 69,211.

The Health Department reported 11 more deaths due to COVID-19 that took the toll to 567. As many as 18,849 patients were active cases and 1,030 patients were discharged on Monday from various treatment centres in the district.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Monday chaired a meeting with representatives of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Tiruppur district, where he warned that the district administration will initiate strict action against those hospitals that collect treatment fees more than the charges that has been fixed by the State government.

Erode district reported 1,646 new cases, taking the tally to 67,905. While 2,392 persons were discharged, 14,712 continue to be under treatment. Nineteen persons died, raising the death toll to 454.

The daily caseload dropped below the 1,000-mark in Salem as 997 positive cases were reported on Monday.

According to officials, 936 cases were indigenous and 285 cases were reported in corporation limits. Sixty-one patients have returned from other districts like Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Erode, Kalakurichi and Coimbatore.

As per bulletin, 12 deaths were reported in Salem, including the death of a 65-year-old woman patient.

In Namakkal, 597 positive cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. A total of 13 deaths were reported, including four women patients.

In the Nilgiris, 503 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 22,872. The number of deaths in the district increased from 116 to 119 on Sunday while 4,298 persons are undergoing treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 323 new cases with four deaths registered. A total of 310 patients were discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 3,314 cases as of Monday. A total of 35,462 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 298 fresh cases, with 354 cases discharged and three deaths. The total number of cases in the district was 2847. As of date, a total of 20,921 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.