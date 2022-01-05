New COVID-19 cases double in Coimbatore district

Bureau

05 January 2022 22:03 IST

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, with 259 persons testing positive for the disease. On Tuesday, the district had reported 120 new cases.

The Health Department said that, as on Wednesday, the district had 1,089 active cases. A total of 97 persons recovered on the day. The district’s COVID-19 toll increased to 2,521 after three patients died of the disease.

Coimbatore district’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.6 % on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district also recorded an increase in new cases, with 80 persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The district had 495 active cases and 56 persons recovered. A 71-year-old woman from Tiruppur district died of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the toll to 1,028. The TPR of the district stood at 1.6 % on Tuesday when it had 54 new cases.

Twenty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 54,669. The district had 73 active cases as on Wednesday.