Coimbatore

New COVID-19 cases cross 300 mark in Coimbatore

Bureau COIMBATORE 06 January 2022 20:31 IST
Updated: 06 January 2022 20:31 IST

New cases of COVID-19 crossed the 300 mark in Coimbatore district on Thursday with 309 persons testing positive for the disease.

The Health Department said the district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 2.7 % on Wednesday when 9,666 swab samples were tested and 259 persons were found infected.

Advertising
Advertising

Coimbatore district had 1,305 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while 95 persons recovered from the disease. An 83-year-old man from Coimbatore died of the disease on Wednesday, taking the toll to 2,522.

Tiruppur district recorded a slight decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as 73 persons tested positive against the 80 cases it had on Wednesday. A total of 58 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday and the district had 508 active cases. The district’s TPR stood at 1.9 % on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 24 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 34,518. The toll stood at 220 on Thursday, while 91 people are undergoing treatment

Comments
More In Coimbatore
Read more...