Coimbatore

New COVID-19 cases cross 300 mark in Coimbatore

New cases of COVID-19 crossed the 300 mark in Coimbatore district on Thursday with 309 persons testing positive for the disease.

The Health Department said the district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 2.7 % on Wednesday when 9,666 swab samples were tested and 259 persons were found infected.

Coimbatore district had 1,305 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while 95 persons recovered from the disease. An 83-year-old man from Coimbatore died of the disease on Wednesday, taking the toll to 2,522.

Tiruppur district recorded a slight decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as 73 persons tested positive against the 80 cases it had on Wednesday. A total of 58 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday and the district had 508 active cases. The district’s TPR stood at 1.9 % on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 24 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 34,518. The toll stood at 220 on Thursday, while 91 people are undergoing treatment


