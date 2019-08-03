‘New courts being inaugurated without presiding officers’

Madras High Court Judge Justice S.S.Sundar said here on Saturday that new courts were being inaugurated without appointing presiding officers.

Addressing at the inauguration of a special court in the cadre of district judge for trial of cases under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Justice Sundar said that new courts were being inaugurated and they had been repeatedly pointing out to the government that just inauguration of courts would not be sufficient. Presiding officers and officials to other vacancies should also be appointed at the earliest.

He added that delay in delivery of justice was mainly due to inefficiency of lawyers. “Many people think the traditional justice delivery system is a failure due to the delay, uncertainty and cost. Delay is mainly due to the inefficiency of lawyers. Many lawyers do not know how to carry forward a case exactly.” He advised lawyers and police to keep themselves updated about the new amendments in laws.

On the recent ban on TikTok mobile application, Justice Sundar said that the app was banned due to its negative contents and they were of the impression that there were no other legal provisions to initiate action against the app.

“Many senior lawyers represented the company after the ban. Despite being a Chinese company, it is banned in China. The United States courts have collected a fine of 4.5 billion dollars from the firm under provisions of Protection of Child Privacy Act in the country. In India, under the 2011 Amendment of IT Act, there are provisions to take action against such offenders. However we do not have sufficient machinery to implement it,” he said.

He advised law enforcement forces to apply section 45 (I) of the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act to protect the interests of depositors in cases where depositors were cheated promising huge returns.

He added that arbitration and mediation methods should be used to settle cases at the earliest. Justice Sundar mentioned that arbitration methods had helped reduce 20% cases in Karnataka.

District Collector M. Asia Mariam, Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu, and Principal District and Sessions Judge K.H. Elavazhagan also spoke at the event.