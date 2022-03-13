New court inaugurated in Yercaud

Principal District Judge S. Kumaraguru at the inaugural function of the District Munsif and Judicial Magistrate Court in Yercaud on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A new judicial court was inaugurated in Yercaud on Sunday. Principal District Judge S. Kumaraguru inaugurated the functioning of the court.

The new District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court was inaugurated on the premises of Yercaud Tahsildar office. Judicial authorities said that cases related to Yercaud taluk would be heard in the new court from Monday.

Principal District Judge .Kumaraguru told presspersons that 145 criminal cases, 82 civil cases and 627 cases in which FIR has been registered would be taken up for trial at the new court. He added that cases related to Yercaud were earlier dealt with by Judicial Magistrate-V at the Salem Court. The cases would be heard at the Yercaud court hereafter. The Judge said that litigants would have to approach the Salem Court for appeal as it is the next higher court.