New Corporation Commissioner assumes office in Coimbatore

October 19, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran took charge as the new Commissioner of the Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday. Mr. Prabhakaran, who was earlier Deputy Commissioner of Chennai North Zone, said, “I hope to use the knowledge and experience I gained in Chennai and address the issues the city (Coimbatore) faces.”

Mr. Prabhakaran holds a civil engineering degree from IIT Madras.

As part of the first set of petitions and funds received by the Corporation after Mr. Prabhakaran took charge, Martin Group of Companies, as a CSR initiative, presented ₹7.7 crore out of the total requirement of ₹15 crore towards the installation of CCTV cameras across the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.