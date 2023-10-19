HamberMenu
New Corporation Commissioner assumes office in Coimbatore

October 19, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran takes charge as the new Commissioner of the Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday.

M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran takes charge as the new Commissioner of the Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran took charge as the new Commissioner of the Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday. Mr. Prabhakaran, who was earlier Deputy Commissioner of Chennai North Zone, said, “I hope to use the knowledge and experience I gained in Chennai and address the issues the city (Coimbatore) faces.”

Mr. Prabhakaran holds a civil engineering degree from IIT Madras.

As part of the first set of petitions and funds received by the Corporation after Mr. Prabhakaran took charge, Martin Group of Companies, as a CSR initiative, presented ₹7.7 crore out of the total requirement of ₹15 crore towards the installation of CCTV cameras across the city.

