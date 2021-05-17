New CoP takes charge in Coimbatore

Deepak M. Damor

COIMBATORE

17 May 2021 22:37 IST

Deepak M. Damor, who assumed office as Coimbatore City Police Commissioner on Monday, urged the force to focus on effective implementation of the lockdown and do its best in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For a week, the police have been advising people and creating awareness on the objective of the lockdown. Now, the focus is on completely restricting unnecessary movement of people,” he said.

The Commissioner also asked the force to maintain its calm and composure while on lockdown duty, and also adhere to safety norms while dealing with the public. Prior to his current posting, Mr. Damor was Inspector General of Police, Central Zone.

The officer had a brief stint in Coimbatore region as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, a few years ago.