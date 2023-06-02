New Commanding Officer for 5 Base Repair Depot at Sulur in Coimbatore

June 02, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Air Commodore Vishnu Gaur on Thursday took charge as the Air Officer Commanding of 5 Base Repair Depot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Sulur in Coimbatore.

The Air Commodore was commissioned into the IAF on September 4, 1989 in the engineering branch. A graduate of BIT- Mesra, he has diverse experience in staff and operational appointments, including Commanding Officer of a Technical Training School and Chief Engineering Officer of two frontline air bases of operational commands. In a career spanning 33 years, he has also served in two command headquarters.

Prior to the present post, he was Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff in financial planning in Delhi. He was awarded the Chief of Air Staff Commendation on January 26, 1999, for meritorious service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.