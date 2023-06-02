HamberMenu
New Commanding Officer for 5 Base Repair Depot at Sulur in Coimbatore

June 02, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Air Commodore Vishnu Gaur (right) takes over charge as Air Officer Commanding of 5 Base Repair Depot of the Indian Air Force, from Air Commodore KAA Sanjeeb, at Sulur in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Air Commodore Vishnu Gaur (right) takes over charge as Air Officer Commanding of 5 Base Repair Depot of the Indian Air Force, from Air Commodore KAA Sanjeeb, at Sulur in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Photo: Special arrangement.

Air Commodore Vishnu Gaur on Thursday took charge as the Air Officer Commanding of 5 Base Repair Depot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Sulur in Coimbatore.

The Air Commodore was commissioned into the IAF on September 4, 1989 in the engineering branch. A graduate of BIT- Mesra, he has diverse experience in staff and operational appointments, including Commanding Officer of a Technical Training School and Chief Engineering Officer of two frontline air bases of operational commands. In a career spanning 33 years, he has also served in two command headquarters.

Prior to the present post, he was Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff in financial planning in Delhi. He was awarded the Chief of Air Staff Commendation on January 26, 1999, for meritorious service.

