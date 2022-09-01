New Commandant takes charge at DSSC Wellington

Staff Reporter UDHAGAMANDALAM
September 01, 2022 19:22 IST

Lieutenant General Virendra Vats | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lieutenant General Virendra Vats assumed charge as the Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington on Thursday.

“He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy and was Commissioned into 19 Kumaon Regiment in Dec 1988. The General has excelled in all his courses and is also an alumni of this premier Tri Services institution,” said a press release from the Madras Regimental Center (MRC).

“The General is highly decorated and has 34 years of varied experience in all sectors of the Indian Army. He commanded his unit in OP-RHINO, commanded a Brigade in the Eastern Sector, as also Infantry Brigade group in UN mission, Democratic Republic of Congo. Later as General officer he commanded a Division in Kashmir Valley along the Line of Control. He is a graduate of the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi,” the press release added.

DSSC is the only institution of its kind in India which moved from Quetta (Pakistan) and has completed 74 years at Wellington. The General expressed gratitude to the civilian staff and the local populace for their contribution to DSSC

