New Commandant for DSSC 

Lieutenant General S. Mohan has assumed charge as the new Commandant of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington in the Nilgiris district.

An official release said that he has 36 years of varied experience in all sectors of the Indian Army and has commanded an Air Defence Regiment in Desert Sector, a Mountain Brigade in Line of Actual Control and a Mountain Strike Division in Eastern Theatre. In addition, he also served overseas in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone and as India’s Defence Attaché to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

An alumnus of Sainik School in Amaravathinagar, National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Lieutenant General Mohan was commissioned in Corps of Army Air Defence in June 1986. “Being a native of Tamil Nadu and having undergone his initial schooling here, the General Officer has the pulse of the local population and a flair for communication,” the release said.