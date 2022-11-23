New combined drinking water supply scheme in Bargur, Krishnagiri district to benefit over 36,000 people

November 23, 2022 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The scheme was virtually inaugurated by T.N. CM M.K. Stalin on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated a combined drinking water supply scheme, implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board, in Bargur, Krishnagiri district. The combined water supply scheme will benefit eight panchayats and 143 hamlets in Bargur Union.  Over 36,176 people are expected to benefit from the scheme.

Implemented at a cost of ₹31.82 crore, the scheme entails water distribution through water recharge wells, and a distribution system involving 192 km of water supply pipelines.

The combined water scheme is being implemented through three water collection wells set up on the banks of Penneswaramadam, at a width of 4.5 metres width and a depth of 5 metres. They collect water from the head pump and pump it to the ground level water tanks, which are of 0.85 lakh litre capacities. 

Panchayats of Thogarapalli, Perugopanapalli, Kuttur,Pandaseemanur, Patlapalli, Sigaralapalli, Mallapadi, Oppathavadi will benefit from the scheme. 

Similarly, another combined water supply scheme at a cost of ₹9.90 crore was also inaugurated for Krishnagiri union by the Chief Minister.

