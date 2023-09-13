New Collector takes charge in the Nilgiris

September 13, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

M. Aruna took charge as the Nilgiris District Collector on Wednesday.

Ms. Aruna, who was earlier the Chennai Collector, replaces S.P. Amrith, who served as Collector from November, 2021.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Ms. Aruna said that the Nilgiris was a unique district that needed to be protected. “I have not worked in the hills, but I have visited the district numerous times as a tourist,” she said, adding that she will be working towards solving the problems faced by tourists.

“One of the major issues will be dealing with emergencies arising out of heavy rains with the best use of technology available,” she said.

She added that she and the administration would also be working towards ensuring that government schemes reach remote tribal areas.

The new Collector also said that she would formulate new strategies to better police the entry of banned plastic products and packaging into the district.