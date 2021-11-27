New Collector takes charge in the Nilgiris

S.P. Amrith assumed office as the Collector of the Nilgiris on Friday.

Mr. Amrith, a 2013 batch IAS officer, who was previously posted as Joint Commissioner of Municipal Administration, said that the district administration would continue working towards solving the problems of people in the district and ensuring that government schemes and benefits reached them.

On the elephant corridor case in Segur, the Collector said that he would act based on the directions of the Supreme Court, as well as the expert committee appointed by the Court and the State government.

Mr. Amrith replaces J. Innocent Divya, one of the most popular and longest-serving district collectors in the Nilgiris.