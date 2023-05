May 22, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The new Collector for Namakkal district, S. Uma, assumed office on Monday.

She replaced Shreya P. Singh, who was transferred recently. Ms. Uma served as the project director for Tamil Nadu Health System Projects before posted to Namakkal district. After assuming office, Ms. Uma said she would take steps to ensure that welfare schemes of the government reached people in the district. For the welfare of tribal people in Kolli Hills, projects would be implemented, she added.