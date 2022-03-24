New Coimbatore SP vows to fight drug peddling, crimes against women and children

V. Badrinarayanan | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

March 24, 2022 17:52 IST

V. Badrinarayanan, who assumed office as the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District Police, on Thursday said that the rural police force under him will strive to put an end to narcotics trade and crimes against women and children.

While priority will be given to certain focus areas including the safety of women and children, the police will not make any compromise in maintaining law and order, he said. Efforts to curb drug peddling in the district is aimed at saving the lives of young people and preventing other social evils.

Mr. Badrinarayanan, who replaced S. Selvanagarathinam, was previously the SP of Kanyakumari district. He said that all good practices launched by the previous officers who held the post will be continued while taking up new initiatives for better policing. Efforts will be taken to dispose of pending cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The SP urged the public to approach the police in the event of emergencies.