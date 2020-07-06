Coimbatore

New Coimbatore DIG takes charge

K.S. Narenthiran Nair

K.S. Narenthiran Nair took charge as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Coimbatore range, on Monday.

He replaces G. Karthikeyan, who was transferred to the post of Tiruppur city police commissioner.

Mr. Nair said efforts would be taken to improve relationship between the police and public in the range that comprises the police limits of Coimbatore rural, Erode, Tiruppur rural and the Nilgiris.

The official stated that special focus would be given for the well-being of the police personnel and their families in the range, while maintaining zero tolerance towards wrongdoings involving police personnel. He said initiatives have been taken so that people with grievances could contact him directly or his office any time. Prompt action would be taken in the case of genuine grievances. Police expect cooperation from the public for smooth policing, he added.

