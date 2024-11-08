 />
New classrooms inaugurated in Krishnagiri

Published - November 08, 2024 07:34 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Additional classrooms were inaugurated at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Additional classrooms were inaugurated at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The school education infrastructure witnessed an addition with M.K. Stalin inaugurating over 104 classrooms and a lab here remotely via video conferencing on Friday

The classrooms and the lab was added to the school education infrastructure at a cumulative cost of ₹20.31 crore funded by NABARD.

Following the inauguration by the Chief Minister, Collector K.M. Sarayu inaugurated 22 classrooms constructed at a cost of ₹4.65 crore.

The new classrooms were added across panchayats unions and they included Moranappali and Krishnagiri municipality in Krishnagiri union; Mallapadi in Bargur union; Attakuriki, Kattinayakanathotti, and Enusenai in Shoolagiri union; Gurubarapalli in Vepanapalli union; Balathottanapalli, Bethbelakondapalli in Thally union; Mittapalli and Singarapettai in Uthangarai union; Kunathur in Mathur union; and Nagarasampatty in Kaveripattinam.

Similarly, new classrooms were inaugurated in Thally panchayat by Hosur MLA Y. Prakash.

