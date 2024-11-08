New classrooms inaugurated in Krishnagiri

The school education infrastructure witnessed an addition with M.K. Stalin inaugurating over 104 classrooms and a lab here remotely via video conferencing on Friday

The classrooms and the lab was added to the school education infrastructure at a cumulative cost of ₹20.31 crore funded by NABARD.

Following the inauguration by the Chief Minister, Collector K.M. Sarayu inaugurated 22 classrooms constructed at a cost of ₹4.65 crore.

The new classrooms were added across panchayats unions and they included Moranappali and Krishnagiri municipality in Krishnagiri union; Mallapadi in Bargur union; Attakuriki, Kattinayakanathotti, and Enusenai in Shoolagiri union; Gurubarapalli in Vepanapalli union; Balathottanapalli, Bethbelakondapalli in Thally union; Mittapalli and Singarapettai in Uthangarai union; Kunathur in Mathur union; and Nagarasampatty in Kaveripattinam.

Similarly, new classrooms were inaugurated in Thally panchayat by Hosur MLA Y. Prakash.