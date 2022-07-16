New Chief Education Officer appointed for Coimbatore district

Cuddalore CEO

R. Boopathy has been posted as the new Chief Education Officer of Coimbatore district. He was earlier as Cuddalore CEO. Coimbatore CEO N. Geetha has been transferred and posted as CEO, Karur district. The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has transferred six Chief Education Officers (CEO) across the State on Saturday.

Pension adalat

The Department of Post will conduct a regional-level Pension Adalat on July 26.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be personal hearings. Pensioners can mail their grievances through bgt.coimbatore@indiapost.gov.in or send it by post to : Accounts Officer(Budget),O/o Postmaster General, WR ,TN, Coimbatore_641002. They should send the details by July 18. .

Causeway damaged

The causeway on Singanallur-Vellalore road here was damaged because of the recent floods in River Noyyal. The pipelines installed in the causeway were washed away in the floods on Friday night. The State Highways Department officials closed vehicle movement on Thursday.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the Highways Department planned to install a temporary steel structure across the river to facilitate movement of vehicles and for the benefit of pedestrians. Once the floods were reduced, a permanent structure would be built, he added.

Minister inspects Valankulam boathouse

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan inspected on Sarturday the boat house at Valankulam that was earlier scheduled to be opened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit.

The boathouse is a joint effort by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and Coimbatore Municipal Corporation.

Commissioner M. Prathap said that it will be operated under revenue sharing model in which 70% of the revenue will go to the TTDC for the operational costs and 30% to the civic body for the space that it provides. The final cost for boating would be notified soon.

Tiruppur Legal Services invites applications

The Tiruppur Legal Services Department has invited applications from the eligible advocates for the posts of Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel, Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel and Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel.