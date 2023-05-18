New check-posts set up to prevent hooch smuggling in Kalvarayan Hills, says Salem Collector

May 18, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Salem

Collector S. Karmegam has said that new check-posts were created at Kalvarayan Hills to prevent smuggling and sale of hooch.

On Thursday, the Collector conducted a meeting with police officials regarding the preventive measures to be taken to curb the manufacture and sale of hooch in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Karmegam said that instructions were given to those who received licences to use methyl alcohol and ethanol for medical purposes and other uses to follow the guidelines.

Police monitoring have been increased at Kalvarayan Hills, Jawadhu Hills, Pachamalai, and Kolathur. At Kalvarayan Hills, new check-posts were created at Navampatti, Kumbapatti, and Thummankurichi by the rural police and the Forest Department. Instructions were given to village administrative officers to inform the police, if they receive any information about the hooch, Mr. Karmegam added.

He warned that the provisions of the Goondas Act will be invoked, if anyone was found preparing, selling, or hiding hooch. People shall inform the police about hooch through 94981-62794 (Salem City) or 94899-17188 (Salem Rural Police). Awareness will be created among school and college students, Mr. Karmegam added.

City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari said that in the past few days, 220 prohibition cases were registered in Salem, including for consuming liquor in public places, and 235 people were arrested. “We are also monitoring the firms that have licences to handle methanol and ethanol,” the Commissioner added.

Officials from the forest and revenue departments and Tasmac participated.