New Chancellor for Avinashilingam Institute assumes office

Coimbatore

10 December 2020 22:18 IST

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras S.P. Thyagarajan assumed office as the Chancellor of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore, on Thursday.

A prominent academic and scientist, he has 51 years of experience in teaching and research. He has completed 60 research projects funded by national and international agencies at various institutions, according to a press release.

Mr. Thyagarajan has also published 347 research papers and 20 books in the areas of infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Mr. Thyagarajan also invented a drug for the treatment of chronic jaundice or Hepatitis-B using the medicinal plant Phyllanthus amarus (Kizhanelli in Tamil) and secured patent in the name of University of Madras. He received the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award in 2018 from the State government in recognition of his contributions to scientific development.

He is part of various expert committees formed by the Central government for institutions such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), Indian Council of Medical Research and National Assessment and Accreditation Council and has formed several UGC regulations in the past, according to the release.

Former Managing Director of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy P.R. Krishnakumar, who passed away in September, was the Chancellor of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women prior to Mr. Thyagarajan.