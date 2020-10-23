New cases below 300-mark in Coimbatore

23 October 2020 23:34 IST

Coimbatore district on Friday reported two COVID-19 deaths and 280 cases as the daily reported cases continued to be below the 300-mark for the second consecutive day.

A 59-year-old man died at a private hospital, while a 60-year-old man died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Thursday, the media bulletin said.

The overall tally stood at 41,262 cases, of which 36,974 have recovered and 3,758 were active cases. Coimbatore district reported 530 deaths in total. A total of 273 patients from the district were discharged on Friday.

As many as 185 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 163 cases were indigenous, including 63 in Corporation limits. Twenty-two patients had returned from other districts like Chidambaram, Dharmapuri, Erode and Coimbatore.

An elderly man, who was undergoing treatment, died at a private hospital on Friday. According to health officials, the 57-year-old patient from Ayyamperumampatti was undergoing treatment at private hospital since October 21.

Tiruppur district reported two deaths and 130 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,858 cases.

On Thursday, a 49-year-old man died at a private hospital and a 57-year-old man died at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.

Out of the 11,858 cases, 10,623 have recovered and 1,059 were active. Tiruppur district reported 176 deaths in total. On Friday, 92 patients from the district were discharged.

Erode district reported 106 new cases, taking the tally to 9,564. While 104 persons were discharged, 867 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 117.

In Namakkal, 95 cases were reported, all indigenous.

Krishnagiri registered 45 cases, while Dharmapuri recorded 38 cases.

In the Nilgiris, 45 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 6,318. The death toll stands at 37, while 371 people are undergoing treatment.