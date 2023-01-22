New buses to replace TNSTC’s aging fleet in the Nilgiris

January 22, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The oldest of the buses in the TNSTC’s fleet in the Nilgiris are soon to be replaced with modern, less-polluting vehicles, said officials from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

Out of 335 government buses plying in the district, 16 are older BS-2 buses, that are more polluting and are prone to mechanical issues, officials said.

Over the last few years, many of the buses in the district, especially the older buses have been prone to springing leaks in their shells, leading to the vehicles becoming flooded with water, especially during the monsoon season and affecting passengers.

“Over the last six months, more than a hundred buses that have been affected by leaky roofs or could have developed such issues have been repaired, with the TNSTC aiming for zero such reported incidents in 2023,” said an official from the TNSTC.

However, the older BS-2 buses have been requiring replacement, not just due to emissions but from a safety standpoint as well, officials stated, with the newer emission-compliant BS-6 buses, which are smaller, set to replace them.

The Special Area Development Programme (SADP) has released funds to the TNSTC to procure the buses for the district, with each bus set to cost around Rs. 40 lakhs.

TNSTC officials stated that a tender has been floated to procure the buses and expected the newer buses to be inducted into the fleet by May of 2023. “The newer buses will ensure more efficient services for passengers using the TNSTC’s services,” said an official.

