New buses flagged off in Salem

MLA R. Rajendran flagging off buses at the New Bus Stand in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Heeding to the request of people residing at Seelanaickenpatti and Kondalampatti, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Salem division on Friday allocated two town buses for these routes.

The two buses will ply from Salem New Bus Stand and reach Ayothiyapattinam (20.6 km) via Five Roads, AVR Roundana, Thiruvagoundanur Bypass, Kandampatti Bypass, Kondalampatti Bypass, Seelanaickenpatti Bypass, and Udayapatti. On Friday, Salem North Constituency MLA R. Rajendran and Salem Division TNSTC Managing Director R. Ponmudi flagged off the buses at the Salem New Bus Stand.