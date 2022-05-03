New bus terminal to come up at Solar in Erode

The facility will be constructed at a total cost of ₹ 63.50 crore

A modern bus terminal to cater to buses heading towards south-bound districts will be constructed on a sprawling 24 acre at a total cost of ₹ 63.50 crore at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram along the Karur Bypass Road in the district.

The Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Erode Local Planning Area submitted by the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) said that the Central Bus Terminal located in the core city area abutting Mettur and Sathy Road is used by over one lakh passengers every day. All the city, mofussil and intercity buses are operated from the bus stand, which sees more than 4,100 bus services a day. The report pointed out the need for satellite bus stands at Solar and Sathy Road. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin while inaugurating various projects for the district through video conferencing on January 10, 2022, had announced two bus stand projects.

Officials said that the bus stand would come up on 79,666 sq m (19.69 acre) with a total built up area of 12,247 sq m, ground floor 7,746 sq m, first floor 4,260 sq m, platform area 5,378 sq m and circulation area 3,317 sq m. The bus stand would have 134 shops, 63 bus bays, nine exclusive bays for town buses, space to park 883 two-wheelers, auto parking stand with space for 100 vehicles, reservation counters, toilets, hotels, cloak room and other amenities essential for passengers. “The civic body owns 51.4 acre land at Solar and the bus stand would come up on a portion of the land”, they added.

During the consultation meeting held at Solar on May 1, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy had said that the bus stand was located seven km from the existing central bus terminal and the roads to Palani, Muthur and Karur were located near the proposed bus stand. The Erode Outer Ring Road is located at a distance of 1.5 km and the new bus stand would not only reduce traffic congestion on city roads, but also help in overall development.

The officials said that the State government had accorded administrative sanction for the project and minor changes were being made to the design. “Once the design is finalised, a tender would be floated. The scheduled work completion period is 24 months”, they said.