New bus stand in Salem to become operational in a week

June 15, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

M. Sabari
A view of the unfinished two-tier bus stand in Salem.

A view of the unfinished two-tier bus stand in Salem. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The newly-inaugurated two-tier bus stand is expected to be thrown open for use in a week after completion of minor works.

The Old Bus Stand was demolished in 2019 and a two-tier bus stand was constructed at the same place. Even though the works were completed, the flyover connecting Thiruvalluvar Statute and the bus stand needed more time as the pillars of the flyovers were constructed in the Thirumanimutharu River passing near the bus stand. With 98 % of the works completed, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the facility on June 11.

The bus stand remained locked and buses were not operated, upsetting commuters. Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander conducted a meeting with officials from the police department, the Regional Transport Office, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), and the Taluk Bus Owners Association on Wednesday evening. He instructed the officials to operate the buses without any hindrance and to complete the remaining work in timely manner.

Corporation officials said that power connections and lighting works are under way. It would be risky if passengers are allowed while the works are going on. The works at the ground floor would be completed in a couple of day and buses would be operated from there. Within a week, the lighting work, construction of speed breakers at the flyover connecting the first floor of the bus stand, and other minor works would be completed and buses would be operated from both floors, the officials said.

