New bus stand construction works in Namakkal to be completed before December, says MP

September 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar discussing with officials construction of the new bus stand at Mudalaipatti in Namakkal district on Friday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar on Friday said that the construction of the new bus stand at Mudalaipatti in Namakkal will be completed before December.

The MP was speaking to reporters after inspecting the work for the new bus stand along with MLA P. Ramalingam.

Mr. Rajeshkumar said that the bus stand and a bypass road were long-pending demands of the people and traders here. After the DMK came to power, Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan, and Mr. Ramalingam spoke in the Assembly demanding a new bus stand and a bypass road to reduce traffic congestion in Namakkal.

Following this, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sanctioned ₹20 crore for the bus stand. About 80% of the works were completed, and the remaining will be completed before December. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the bus stand, he added.

Stating that an approach road will be laid for the bus stand, Mr. Rajeshkumar added that under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development rural roads scheme, ₹25 crore was sanctioned for the project. The tender was called, and work order will be issued soon. It will be a four-lane road for 800 metres and a six-lane road for 200 metres.

Likewise, the Namakkal bypass road will be laid at a cost of ₹194 crore. The new bus stand is spread over 12.89 acres, and construction is going on in 10 acres. The bus stand will have 50 bus parking bays, 57 shops, two hotels, seven passenger waiting places, two ATMs, three toilets, space for parking 200 two-wheelers, and 60 four-wheelers, Mr. Rajeshkumar added.

Officials from various departments were present.

