New bus bays introduced in Coimbatore

Police have introduced bus bay at 10 major bus stops in the city on an experimental basis.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Magudapathy said that the initiative was to ensure that buses are parked inside the dedicated bus bay without obstructing traffic flow. This will also be a boon for children and elderly people who often find it difficult to board bus.

As of now, the bus bay are introduced opposite to Mettupalayam bus stand, Chinathamani, Ukkadam (opposite to police station), Prakasam bus stop (Oppanakkara Street), Sundarapuram, Sivalaya junction, Kovaipudur Pirivu at Kuniyamuthur, Lakshmi Mills Junction, and Singanallur (opposite to police station).

“The bay will prevent multiple buses being halted at a bus stop at the same time occupying major portion of the road. Policemen are posted at all the bus bays to ensure that bus drivers follow the new system. They will instruct and educate drivers of each bus, including TNSTC buses,” said K.V. Sathasivem, Inspector Traffic West.

Police Commissioner A. Amalraj and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Saravanan inspected the places. Mr. Amalraj has directed officers to implement similar system at all major bus stops on broad roads.