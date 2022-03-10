New buildings for veterinary hospitals inaugurated in Krishnagiri

I

Minister for Fisheries, Fisher welfare, and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan inaugurated veterinary hospital buildings here in Krishnagiri. Veterinary hospital buildings constructed at a cumulative cost of ₹1.16 crore were inaugurated in Pachiganapalli, Thonnangur, and Thottabelur panchayats.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, 87 new buildings for veterinary hospitals were sanctioned at a cost of ₹54 crore by the Chief Minister across the State. Among these are three new buildings for Krishnagiri.

The new buildings include a new complex at a cost of ₹35 lakh in Thottabelur panchayat, and buildings at a cost of ₹40.50 lakh each in Pachiganapalli and Thonnangur panchayats. In addition, the construction works of the Field Monitoring Center has been completed in Hosur at a cost of ₹.1 crore. Similarly, the department has identified grazing lands belonging to the Department of Animal Husbandry for fodder cultivation.

Appraising of the activities undertaken by the hospitals here, Mr.Radhakrishnan said the district has one multi-specialty veterinary hospital, two veterinary hospitals, 79 clinics, one mobile clinic and 14 branch hospitals. The various facilities had given 1.07 medical treatments, 1.39 lakh artificial insemination procedures; and 6.08 lakh deworming activities. In addition, 3.63 lakh foot and mouth disease vaccine, 7.07 lakh Ranikhet disease vaccine; 15,250 anthrax spore vaccine; and 3,152 anti-rabies vaccine were given.

Under the free livestock scheme for destitute/women headed households, the government has proposed to issue livestock for 1000 women beneficiaries at an expenditure of ₹1.91 crore for the fiscal 2021-22.